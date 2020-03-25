Ukraine declares emergency situation over Covid-19

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Ukrainian government has declared an emergency situation throughout the country for 30 days until April 24, 112.international reports.

Besides, the lockdown imposed earlier was prolonged for 30 days until April 24.

As of Wednesday, there are 113 cases of Covid-19 infections in Ukraine. Four of them have died, while one patient has recovered.

Ukraine's Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said earlier that there was no need to introduce a state of emergency in Ukraine for the fight against coronavirus.

According to Avakov, general quarantine and emergency situation are necessary instead for the stop of Covid-19 spread.