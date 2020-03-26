Number of coronavirus cases grows to 77 in Georgia
March 26, 2020 - 13:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The total number of persons infected with coronavirus in Georgia has increased to 77, Georgia Today reports.
Information about new cases in the country is being posted on a dedicated website created by the government, stopcov.ge.
4055 people are in quarantine and 252 are under examination in hospitals.
10 out of 77 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Georgia.
Top stories
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said all direct flights to China from Russia would be halted.
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
Partner news
Latest news
Three Armenian servicemen test positive for coronavirus Tonoyan also said that no Covid-19 cases have so far been registered in the Defense Army of Artsakh
Armenia: Three healthcare workers diagnosed with Covid-19 The Health Minister said such cases are inevitable, the important thing being their prompt identification.
Pashinyan: One of Armenia's coronavirus patients is a U.S. citizen Pashinyan said the American is one of the two Covid-19 patients who are in extremely grave condition.
Armenia coronavirus cases hit 290 1440 people have been tested negative for the virus since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.