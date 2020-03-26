Henrikh Mkhitaryan offers insight into his life in quarantine

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has offered a sneak-peek into his life in self-isolation amid the COVID-19 epidemic.

Mkhitaryan is now playing with Roma on loan from Arssenal.

“We’re trying. It’s not easy. In this difficult moment you can’t do many things. You can only stay home to be safe and wait for everything to be resolved," the midfielder said in an interview with The Times.

“I’m waking up, having breakfast, talking with family members about different things: the virus, life, the future, the past.

“Then in the evening I’m trying to watch a movie, with the family or sometimes on my own."

Besides, the midfielder said, Roma players have the programme for training at home, so he is also trying to keep himself fit.

“When I heard the situation wasn’t the best and everyone was asking us to stay home, I stopped going outside for a walk or a run," he said.

“It’s better to stay inside and be an example to everyone, to show them that this is more important, to follow the rules and be at home.”

Italy has reported 683 new coronavirus deaths in the last day, bringing the total to 7,503 in the country, which has become an epicentre of the pandemic.

The number of confirmed cases in the hard-hit country rose to 74,386 from the 69,176 reported on Tuesday, according to health officials.