Mkhitaryan says prefer Fonseca's football to Emery's

Mkhitaryan says prefer Fonseca's football to Emery's
March 26, 2020 - 18:57 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan says he is “feeling much better” at Roma and that he “prefers” Paulo Fonseca’s football to what Unai Emery practiced at Arsenal.

In Roma, the playmaker has scored three goals and assisting two in four Serie A matches.

“When I was at Arsenal, I had different things asked from me by the coach, people were expecting different things from here,” the attacking midfielder said in an interview with The Times.

“The philosophy of Emery was different from Fonseca, but here I’m feeling much better because we’re playing better football and I think it matched me.

“I prefer Fonseca’s football because we’re playing very offensively, we’re trying to have the ball all the time here and of course I like this kind of game.”

The Armenian’s loan spell expires in June and does not include an option to buy, but does he want to stay at the Olimpico beyond this summer?

“I can’t say anything at the moment because the season is stopped, we don’t know when we’ll start playing again and what will happen in the summer.

“Football changes so quickly. One day you’re here, the other you’re there. You never know what can happen and what will happen with you.”

Related issues:
Henrikh Mkhitaryan offers insight into his life in quarantine
 Top stories
Roma want to sign Henrikh Mkhitaryan permanentlyRoma want to sign Henrikh Mkhitaryan permanently
Fonseca has said that he wants to sign on-loan Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan to permanent deals.
Armenia PM wants “at least 25 Olympic medals” by 2050Armenia PM wants “at least 25 Olympic medals” by 2050
Pashinyan said the government should change its perception of and attitude towards sports in general.
Mkhitaryan's return is near: Italian mediaMkhitaryan's return is near: Italian media
Italian reports say says his performance average is higher than that of Bosnia international Edin Džeko.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan reveals when he’ll be back in actionHenrikh Mkhitaryan reveals when he’ll be back in action
“I hope to return to the group next week after Sassuolo, I want to score and provide assists,” Mkhitaryan said.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Armenia's Arsen Goulamirian to defend WBC belt on Dec. 28
Arsen Goulamirian defends WBA world cruiserweight title
Zlatan Ibrahimovic signs six-month deal with AC Milan
Levon Aronian kicks off World Rapid Chess Championship with victory
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
Armenia and region: Coronavirus updates from March 26 The novel coronavirus has been rapidly spreading worldwide, including in Armenia and neighboring countries․
Armenia reports first death from coronavirus Health Ministry spokeswoman Alina Nikoghsyan said the patient had been in an intensive care unit since March 25.
Azerbaijan confirms 29 new coronavirus cases, third death 29 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Azerbaijan and one more patient has died from the infection.
Covid-19 death toll in Spain climbs above 4,000 The coronavirus death toll in the country surged to 4,089 after 655 people died within 24 hours, the health ministry said.