Georgia declares curfew from March 31 to stop coronavirus spread
March 30, 2020 - 17:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Georgia will impose a curfew from 9:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m., close the metro system and ban gatherings of more than three people from March 31 in an effort to prevent spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said on Monday, March 30, according to Reuters.
He told a briefing that tightened quarantine rules would come into force across the country from 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday.
Traffic between cities and municipalities by public transport will be banned and gatherings of more than three people will be allowed only in groceries and pharmacies, but with social distancing rules in place.
The has reported 98 cases of coronavirus as of Monday with no deaths and 18 patients recovered.
