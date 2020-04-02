Armenia working to increase coronavirus tests to 1500 a day

PanARMENIAN.Net - Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said on Thursday, April 2 that Armenia is working to increase its testing capacity to better combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Torosyan said the number of Covid-19 tests performed each day will soon reach 400-500․

“After purchasing new equipment, we will be able to do 1500 tests a day," the Health Minister said.

Torosyan also revealed that more healthcare workers have contracted the virus in Armenia, although he failed to provide a specific number of new infections.

It was reported earlier that at least three healthcare workers – a doctor, a nurse and an ambulance driver – as well as at least 14 employees of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention are among the confirmed coronavirus cases.

Torosyan said Armenia should be ready for any developments as an epidemic is no different from other catastrophes like war or floods.

The country is now turning the biggest sports and music complex in Yerevan into a hospital.

“If the situation escalates in Armenia, not only the Sports and Concert Complex will be used for the admission of patients with coronavirus, but also gyms in the various provinces of the country, which may be transformed into hospitals too,” he said.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country reached 663 on Wednesday morning. A total of 33 patients have recovered from the disease so far, while four have died.