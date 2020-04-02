Armenia working to increase coronavirus tests to 1500 a day
April 2, 2020 - 14:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said on Thursday, April 2 that Armenia is working to increase its testing capacity to better combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Torosyan said the number of Covid-19 tests performed each day will soon reach 400-500․
“After purchasing new equipment, we will be able to do 1500 tests a day," the Health Minister said.
Torosyan also revealed that more healthcare workers have contracted the virus in Armenia, although he failed to provide a specific number of new infections.
It was reported earlier that at least three healthcare workers – a doctor, a nurse and an ambulance driver – as well as at least 14 employees of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention are among the confirmed coronavirus cases.
Torosyan said Armenia should be ready for any developments as an epidemic is no different from other catastrophes like war or floods.
The country is now turning the biggest sports and music complex in Yerevan into a hospital.
“If the situation escalates in Armenia, not only the Sports and Concert Complex will be used for the admission of patients with coronavirus, but also gyms in the various provinces of the country, which may be transformed into hospitals too,” he said.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country reached 663 on Wednesday morning. A total of 33 patients have recovered from the disease so far, while four have died.
Top stories
Caoili got into a car accident on March 14 and underwent several surgeries before being taken back to the intensive care unit.
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Austria is among the 16 countries whose citizens can't visit Armenia, according to a decision by the Commandant's Office.
People around the world have been panic-buying toilet paper amid the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
Pope Francis prays for journalists covering coronavirus pandemic The pope asked for people to pray for all those who work in communications and for the education of children.
U.S. confirms death of 6-week-old newborn from coronavirus The Governor of the U.S. state of Connecticut Ned Lamont has confirmed that the baby has died from Covid-19.
Pentagon seeking 100,000 body bags for civilians in crisis The Federal Emergency Management Agency has requested 100,000 body bags, known as Human Remains Pouches.
A barrel of Azeri oil is now cheaper than a bottle of Armenian cognac Azerbaijani oil prices have fallen, which means a barrel of oil is now cheaper than a bottle of Armenian brandy.