Pope Francis prays for journalists covering coronavirus pandemic
April 2, 2020 - 14:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Pope Francis offered a prayer for media professionals who are covering the coronavirus pandemic before his daily Mass on Wednesday, April 1, the Catholic News Agency reports.
“Those who work in the media, who work to communicate today so that people are not so isolated … help us to bear this time of isolation,” Pope Francis said April 1.
The pope asked for people to pray for all those who work in communications and for the education of children.
Worldwide, the virus has infected over 930,000 people and killed more than 47,000.
