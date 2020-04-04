Georgia reports first death from Covid-19

Georgia reports first death from Covid-19
April 4, 2020 - 13:42 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A 79-year-old woman became the first victim of the novel coronavirus pandemic in Georgia on Saturday, April 4, Apsny.ge reports.

The presiding doctor at the clinic where the patient was treated broke the news of the country’s first death related to the pandemic.

The patient had other illnesses and underlying conditions too.

Georgia has reported 157 coronavirus infections as of Saturday.

 Top stories
Germany's Merkel goes into self-quarantineGermany's Merkel goes into self-quarantine
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
CIA secretly owned encryption firm used by 120 nations – reportCIA secretly owned encryption firm used by 120 nations – report
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Russia confirms first two cases of coronavirusRussia confirms first two cases of coronavirus
Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said all direct flights to China from Russia would be halted.
World's oceans hotter than ever before – studyWorld's oceans hotter than ever before – study
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
Partner news
 Articles
Quarantine in metropoles

Drone footage reveals deserted streets

 Most popular in the section
Iran coronavirus death toll hits 124; 1,000 new cases diagnosed
"London patient" becomes second person cured of HIV
Coronavirus: Czech Republic closing borders
Coronavirus is mutating, say Chinese scientists
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
170 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh troops continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
Ambassador: One more Armenian dies from coronavirus in Russia The Armenian national is also a citizen of Armenia whose family had been living in Russia for the past several days
ADB: Covid-19 expected to slash Armenia GDP growth to 2.2% in 2020 Inflation and the current account deficit are expected to rise slightly in 2020 before moderating in 2021.
Armenia: Azerbaijan's disinformation seeks to cover up own violations The Armenian Foreign Ministry has described Azerbajan's dissemination of disinformation as deplorable.