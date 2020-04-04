Georgia reports first death from Covid-19
April 4, 2020 - 13:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A 79-year-old woman became the first victim of the novel coronavirus pandemic in Georgia on Saturday, April 4, Apsny.ge reports.
The presiding doctor at the clinic where the patient was treated broke the news of the country’s first death related to the pandemic.
The patient had other illnesses and underlying conditions too.
Georgia has reported 157 coronavirus infections as of Saturday.
