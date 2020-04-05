Azerbaijan applying movement restrictions amid Covid-19 spread
April 5, 2020 - 12:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan is applying restrictions on movement in the country beginning from April 5 in a bid to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The restrictions will also be applied to foreigners, stateless persons, and everyone else visiting or residing in the country.
According to official information, people will have to send an SMS to the authorities in order to get permission to go out.
Azerbaijan confirmed 78 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, raising the country total to 521. Five people have died from the disease in the country.
