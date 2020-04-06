Boris Johnson admitted to hospital with Covid-19
April 6, 2020 - 10:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital due to coronavirus after suffering 10 days of symptoms including a high fever, The Guardian reports.
Johnson was taken to an unnamed London hospital on Sunday, April 5 after days of persistent symptoms, during which time he has been self-isolating. Last week No 10 had denied the prime minister was more seriously ill than claimed.
A Downing Street spokesperson said: “On the advice of his doctor, the prime minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests. This is a precautionary step, as the prime minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus 10 days after testing positive for the virus.” The spokesperson said Johnson would stay in hospital “as long as needed”.
Officials were keen to stress that this was not an emergency admission, and that Johnson will remain in charge of government, and will be in regular touch with colleagues and civil servants.
The UK Department of Health said the number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 48,440, with 4,934 hospital deaths.
Photo. Reuters
