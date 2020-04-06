New York zoo tiger tests positive for coronavirus
April 6, 2020 - 13:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A tiger at the Bronx Zoo has tested positive for the new coronavirus, in what is believed to be the first known infection in an animal in the U.S. or a tiger anywhere, federal officials and the zoo said on Sunday, April 5, according to The Guardian.
The four-year-old Malayan tiger named Nadia – and six other tigers and lions that have also fallen ill – are believed to have been infected by a zoo employee who wasn’t yet showing symptoms, the zoo said. The first animal started showing symptoms on 27 March, and all were doing well and expected to recover, said the zoo, which has been closed to the public since 16 March amid the outbreak.
“These are extremely hard days for all of us – no matter where we live and work. We will ensure that whatever we can learn from these circumstances will be used to better understand and combat this disease,” zoo director Jim Breheny said in a statement.
There have been a handful of reports outside the United States of pet dogs or cats becoming infected after close contact with contagious people, including a Hong Kong dog that tested positive for a low level of the pathogen in February and early March.
Nearly 10,000 Americans have died in the coronavirus outbreak, with more than 337,000 infected. New York has been the worst affected state.
Top stories
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said all direct flights to China from Russia would be halted.
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia: Six police officers confirmed with coronavirus Deputy police chief Hayk Mhryan revealed that 16 law enforcement officers have been isolated so far.
Suspicious Facebook accounts spread Covid-19 disinfo in Armenian: DFRLab Amid tensions with Azerbaijan, accounts spread false claim about an Armenian military unit and coronavirus.
Armenia ex-President invited to parliament for April War hearings Former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan has been invited to special hearings, his office said.
Health Minister: 17% of Armenia coronavirus cases have pneumonia Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said more than 400 people are currently quarantined in the country.