Bill Gates to simultaneously fund seven Covid-19 vaccines
April 6, 2020 - 21:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Billionaire Bill Gates will simultaneously fund the development of seven different coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines to discover a fix as quickly as possible — even if it wastes billions of dollars, The Next Web reports.
The Microsoft co-founder revealed his intention while appearing on the Daily Show with Trevor Noah.
Gates, one of the world’s richest people, left the boards of Microsoft and investment house Berkshire Hathaway in March to better focus on his philanthropic endeavours.
“Our early money can accelerate things. Even though we’ll end up picking at most two of them, we’re going to fund factories for all seven, just so that we don’t waste time in serially saying which vaccine works and then building the factory,” said Gates.
There have been just under 1.3 million globally recorded COVID-19 cases, with over 70,000 deaths. Some 271,000 people are considered to have recovered from the infectious flu-like disease.
Top stories
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said all direct flights to China from Russia would be halted.
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia: Six police officers confirmed with coronavirus Deputy police chief Hayk Mhryan revealed that 16 law enforcement officers have been isolated so far.
Suspicious Facebook accounts spread Covid-19 disinfo in Armenian: DFRLab Amid tensions with Azerbaijan, accounts spread false claim about an Armenian military unit and coronavirus.
Armenia ex-President invited to parliament for April War hearings Former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan has been invited to special hearings, his office said.
Health Minister: 17% of Armenia coronavirus cases have pneumonia Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said more than 400 people are currently quarantined in the country.