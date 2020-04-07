Armenia and region: Coronavirus updates from April 7
April 7, 2020 - 19:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The novel coronavirus has been rapidly spreading worldwide, including in Armenia, the neighboring countries and the region in general.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia reached 853 on Tuesday, April 7. A total of 87 patients have recovered from the disease so far, while eight have died.
The number of cases of coronavirus infection has increased to 195 in Georgia. 4725 people are quarantined, and 383are watched by doctors across the country. Three people have died from the disease in the country so far.
In Russia, health officials reported the largest one-day increase with 1154 new cases, bringing the total number to 7497 on Tuesday. The country has also confirmed 58 deaths so far.
717 people have contracted the disease in Azerbaijan, eight of whom have died as a result.
Iran's death toll from the new coronavirus has increased to 3872. A health ministry spokesman added that the total number of cases has climbed to 62,589.
In TurkeyCovid-19 has so far claimed 649 lives, while 30,217 have tested positive for the disease.
