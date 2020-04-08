Georgia expects 350-400 Covid-19 cases by the end of week
April 8, 2020 - 18:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of Covid-19 infections in Georgia is expected to rise to 350-400 by the end of the week, said Amiran Gamkrelidze, Director General of the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health, Georgia Today reports.
Georgia has 208 confirmed cases to date, which means around 200 new coronavirus cases are likely to be reported in the coming days.
“Our prognosis last week was that we would have 200 cases by Sunday [April 5]. We had 185. We were slightly mistaken but it’s good that we actually had fewer cases than anticipated,” Gamkrelidze said.
The NCDC Head stressed again that April and the first two weeks of May will be tough in Georgia. It is likely that the number of cases will double each week, he added.
“That is why each recommendation that we have given out needs to be followed. Especially social distancing,” Gamkrelidze noted.
46 patients have recovered and three have died from the virus in the country. Georgia has declared a nationwide state of emergency until April 21.
