Roma seeking to extend Henrikh Mkhitaryan loan: media

PanARMENIAN.Net - Italian football club Roma are unwilling to pay the €25m asking price for midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, so reportedly hope to extend his loan from London's Arsenal by another season, Football Italia reports.

The 31-year-old Armenia international made the move for €3m last summer and made 17 appearances between Serie A and the Europa League, contributing six goals and four assists.

He struggled repeatedly with injuries, which is why Roma are not prepared to meet the €25m cost of buying him out permanently.

Instead, Calciomercato.com suggest agent Mino Raiola will propose an extension of the loan until June 2021.

That would then have a fixed option to buy.

However, his contract with Arsenal is due to expire in June 2021 anyway, so Mkhitaryan would need to extend that deal first.

Arsenal have reportedly rejected two offers made by Roma for the transfer of Mkhitaryan. The former Manchester United star has allegedly told friends that he is prepared to take a pay cut to make the move happen and told Arsenal he would like to go, but the two clubs have been unable to agree a fee, though an extension of the loan agreement could be possible.