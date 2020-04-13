Julian Assange fathered two children in embassy, lawyer says
April 13, 2020 - 11:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange fathered two children while he was living in London's Ecuadorian Embassy, their mother said Sunday, April 12, as she pleaded with British authorities to release him from prison over fears for his health amid the coronavirus epidemic.
Stella Morris, who was a member of Assange's legal team, publicly revealed that Assange was a parent for the first time in a video interview WikiLeaks released on its social media channels, according to a report from The Guardian.
Assange, 48, is being kept in London's Belmarsh high-security prison while he fights extradition to the U.S., where he faces 18 counts, including conspiring to hack government computers and violating an espionage law. He was dragged out of the embassy and arrested by British police almost exactly a year ago after his asylum was revoked.
Morris said in the video that she first met Assange in 2011 but that their relationship started four years later, when he was living in the embassy. They deliberately chose to have children to ''break down the walls around him" and "imagine a life beyond prison," she added.
She said she was worried that Assange's life "might be coming to an end" as he remains in confinement amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Assange's extradition hearing is scheduled to resume next month. Last month, he was denied bail after his attorneys said he should be released because he was highly vulnerable to the coronavirus.
Top stories
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said all direct flights to China from Russia would be halted.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia and region: Coronavirus updates from April 13 The novel coronavirus has been rapidly spreading worldwide, including in Armenia and the region.
Board of Directors: Ucom is and will always be an Armenian company The message comes just days after the management staff of the company resigned.
Covid-19: Armenia expecting 100,000 reagents from China 100,000 reagents will be delivered from China to boost Armenia's coronavirus detection capabilities.
San Francisco Armenian Genocide cross glows blue to honor health workers The annual Easter sunrise service at the historic Mount Davidson Landmark Park and Cross was canceled.