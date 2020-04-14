117 million children miss out on measles vaccine worldwide
April 14, 2020 - 12:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - As the novel coronavirus continues to spread globally, over 117 million children in 37 countries may miss out on receiving life-saving measles vaccine, UNICEF said.
Measles immunization campaigns in 24 countries have already been delayed; more will be postponed.
“During this challenging period, the Measles & Rubella Initiative (M&RI) expresses solidarity with families, communities, governments and emergency responders and joins our global immunization and health partners, including those within Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) in our collective focus and fight against the threat of COVID-19. The pandemic sweeping the globe requires a coordinated effort and commitment of resources to ensure frontline health workers around the world are protected, as they face and respond to this new threat. At the same time, we must also champion efforts to protect essential immunization services, now and for the future," the Organizations said.
“The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued new guidelines endorsed by the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization -- to help countries to sustain immunization activities during the COVID-19 pandemic. The guidelines recommend that governments temporarily pause preventive immunization campaigns where there is no active outbreak of a vaccine-preventable disease. M&RI partners, which include the American Red Cross, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, UNICEF, the United Nations Foundation and WHO, strongly agree with these recommendations. We also urge countries to continue routine immunization services, while ensuring the safety of communities and health workers. The recommendations also ask governments to undertake a careful risk-benefit analysis when deciding whether to delay vaccination campaigns in response to outbreaks, with the possibility of postponement where risks of COVID-19 transmission are deemed unacceptably high."
Top stories
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said all direct flights to China from Russia would be halted.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia Catholicos urges release of ex-President Kocharyan from jail Given the spreading pandemic, the Catholicos said, special attention is paid to persons in captivity.
Artsakh issues self-isolation order for some settlements Residents of the villages affected by the decision will not be able to leave their places of self-isolation.
Founderss of Armenia’s Ucom offer AMD 34 billion for 94% of shares The Yesayan brothers had earlier offered AMD 22,1 billion for the shares they do not control.
Armenia unveils new social aid package to ease coronavirus impact This is the twelfth program that the government has introduced to ease the impact of the coronavirus.