WHO says only effective vaccine can stop coronavirus spread
April 14, 2020 - 14:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Director-General of the World Health Organization said on Monday, April 13 that an “effective” vaccine is the only way to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
During a televised news conference from Geneva, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus cautioned countries against lifting lockdown and social distancing measures until health measures have been properly implemented.
“Ultimately, the development and delivery of a safe and effective vaccine will be needed to fully interrupt transmission,” Tedros said.
Ghebreyesus also said that Covid-19 is 10 times more deadly than the 2009 flu pandemic.
The number of confirmed cases has surpassed 1.9 million worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking figures from the World Health Organization and additional sources.
More than 120,000 people have died from the novel coronavirus globally, as more than 461,000 are said to have recovered.
Top stories
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said all direct flights to China from Russia would be halted.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia Catholicos urges release of ex-President Kocharyan from jail Given the spreading pandemic, the Catholicos said, special attention is paid to persons in captivity.
Artsakh issues self-isolation order for some settlements Residents of the villages affected by the decision will not be able to leave their places of self-isolation.
Founderss of Armenia’s Ucom offer AMD 34 billion for 94% of shares The Yesayan brothers had earlier offered AMD 22,1 billion for the shares they do not control.
Armenia unveils new social aid package to ease coronavirus impact This is the twelfth program that the government has introduced to ease the impact of the coronavirus.