Trump halts U.S. funding to World Health Organization

Trump halts U.S. funding to World Health Organization
April 15, 2020 - 11:33 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - U.S. President Donald Trump announced Tuesday, April 15 that he is halting funding to the World Health Organization while a review is conducted, CNN reports.

Trump said at a news conference the review would cover the WHO’s “role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of coronavirus.”

The President said that while the US imposed travel restrictions on China during the early stages of the outbreak, WHO was "opposed to what we did," he said.

"Other nations and regions who followed WHO guidelines and kept their borders open to China, accelerated the pandemic around the world," Trump said.

Trump continued: "The decision of other major countries to keep travel open was one of the great tragedies and missed opportunities from the early days."

 Top stories
Coronavirus: Czech Republic closing bordersCoronavirus: Czech Republic closing borders
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
"London patient" becomes second person cured of HIV
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
CIA secretly owned encryption firm used by 120 nations – reportCIA secretly owned encryption firm used by 120 nations – report
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Russia confirms first two cases of coronavirusRussia confirms first two cases of coronavirus
Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said all direct flights to China from Russia would be halted.
Partner news
 Articles
Quarantine in metropoles

Drone footage reveals deserted streets

 Most popular in the section
Germany's Merkel goes into self-quarantine
World's 1200 best museums can now be explored online
Nassim Taleb says Covid-19 pademic is not a "black swan"
European Union considers banning on "non-essential travel" to Europe
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenia coronavirus infections climb to 1111 9095 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.
Arayik Harutyunyan wins Artsakh vote, preliminary results show Former Prime Minister Arayik Harutyunyan secured a victory in the Artsakh (Karabakh) election.
Armenia Catholicos urges release of ex-President Kocharyan from jail Given the spreading pandemic, the Catholicos said, special attention is paid to persons in captivity.
Artsakh issues self-isolation order for some settlements Residents of the villages affected by the decision will not be able to leave their places of self-isolation.