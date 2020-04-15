Trump halts U.S. funding to World Health Organization
April 15, 2020 - 11:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - U.S. President Donald Trump announced Tuesday, April 15 that he is halting funding to the World Health Organization while a review is conducted, CNN reports.
Trump said at a news conference the review would cover the WHO’s “role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of coronavirus.”
The President said that while the US imposed travel restrictions on China during the early stages of the outbreak, WHO was "opposed to what we did," he said.
"Other nations and regions who followed WHO guidelines and kept their borders open to China, accelerated the pandemic around the world," Trump said.
Trump continued: "The decision of other major countries to keep travel open was one of the great tragedies and missed opportunities from the early days."
