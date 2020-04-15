US coronavirus deaths set single-day record with as 2,228 more die
April 15, 2020 - 13:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - U.S. coronavirus deaths have risen by a single-day record 2,228 to top 28,300, according to a Reuters tally, as officials debated how to reopen the economy without reigniting the outbreak, Al Jazeera reports.
The United States, with the world's third-largest population, passed a second milestone late on Tuesday, April 14 with over 600,000 reported cases, three times more than any other country.
The previous single-day record was 2,069, set last Friday.
The increase of 2,228 deaths excludes a revision by New York City to include deaths presumed to be due to the novel coronavirus but never tested dating back to March 11.
Officials reported 3,778 "probable" deaths, where doctors were certain enough of the cause of death to list it on the death certificate, and 6,589 confirmed by a lab test. Combined, that would put the total fatalities in the city to over 10,000.
As the numbers continue to rise, officials debate over how and when to reopen the US economy and start easing restrictions.
The coronavirus restrictions put in place to contain the spread of the virus have crippled the economy, with businesses forced to close and millions of Americans losing their jobs.
Photo. Reuters
Viva-MTS launches 14 mobile service centers in Yerevan, provinces Four of the vehicles of which will be operating in Yerevan, while the remaining 10 in the provinces of Armenia.