Russia coronavirus cases continue to grow; Country total now at 28,000

April 16, 2020 - 15:35 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia reported 3,448 more cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, April 16, the country's biggest single-day increase yet, Vedomosti reports.

Overall, Russia has 27,938, confirmed cases of Covid-19, health officials have said, also confirming 232 deaths from Covid-19 complications so far.

Moscow is the worst-hit city across the country, having confirmed 1,370 new cases in the last 24 hours, totaling 16,146.

All Russians, except those working for essential institutions and establishments, are on paid leave from March 30 till April 30 as part of the country's efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Photo. TASS
