Arsenal want €25 million for Roma target Henrikh Mkhitaryan

PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal hope to recoup as much as £22million (€25.2 million) this summer through the sale of midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan to Roma, Metro says citing reports in the Italian media.

The Armenian joined the Gunners in an exchange deal that saw Alexis Sanchez join Manchester United in 2018. The former Dortmund star has spent the season on loan at Roma and the Italian giants are keen to make his move to the Italian capital a permanent one.

Roma had been willing to part with around £15m (€17․2 million) for the Arsenal player but Correire Dello Sport claim Arsenal want around £22m.

The Italians are unwilling to pay that much and it’s claimed they will instead look to extend his loan deal by a further year.

It will then be down to Arsenal to decide whether they want to cut their losses on the Armenian or continue to pay part of his wages while he’s in Serie A.

Arsenal chief Mikel Arteta is unsure how much he will have to spend this summer due to the uncertainty of how and when the season will be decided, plus the fact that Arsenal look unlikely to qualify for the Champions League.