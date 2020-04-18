Global coronavirus deaths now surpass 150,000
April 18, 2020 - 10:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Since the beginning of the outbreak, more than 150,000 people have died globally from Covid-19 complications, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking figures from the World Health Organization and additional sources.
There are now more than 2.25 million people infected with the novel coronavirus worldwide, almost 570,000 of whom have recovered. Մօռե տհան 154,000 people have died from Covid-19.
The United States and European countries are currently in the epicenter of the global pandemic that first started in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Tens of thousands of cases are recorded worldwide each day, and thousands are dying from the disease.
Johns Hopkins experts in global public health, infectious disease, and emergency preparedness have been at the forefront of the international response to COVID-19.
