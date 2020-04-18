Armenia improves forecast for Covid-19 morbidity rate
April 18, 2020 - 13:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has improved its forecast for the rate of coronavirus morbidity in the country.
Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said on Saturday, April 18 that the number of coronavirus cases in Armenia will reach 2500 by May 4 should the current dynamics remain unchanged.
Torosyan had predicted earlier that as many as 3600 people would have contracted the virus by late April.
Th Health Minister said Saturday that the country has reached a 17-day doubling cycle, which means if the current rate is maintained, 2500 cases will be reported by May 4, and 5000 by May 21.
Armenia has extended the state of emergency by 30 days until May 14.
So far, 1248 people have tested positive for Covid-19, 523 people have recovered, 20 have died in the country.
