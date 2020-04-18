Coronavirus infections surpass 36,700 in Russia
April 18, 2020 - 14:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Russia has grown by 4,785 over the past twenty-four hours to 36,793 in all the regions of the country, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Saturday, April 18, according to TASS.
"Russia has registered 36,793 coronavirus cases by the progressive total method in 85 regions (+15%). A total of 467 people have recovered from the illness and been discharged from hospitals over the past twenty-four hours and 3,057 over the entire period. A total of 40 coronavirus patients have died over the past twenty-four hours. Over the entire period, 313 people have died across Russia," the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported.
Moscow has registered 2,649 new coronavirus cases and their total number in the Russian capital has climbed to 20,754, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported.
In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.
On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,250,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 154,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 575,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.
