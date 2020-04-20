Sex trafficking survivor granted clemency after Kardashian campaign

PanARMENIAN.Net - A sex trafficking survivor serving life in a prison in Ohio, U.S. for murder is set to be released after reality TV star Kim Kardashian West campaigned for her freedom, the Mail Online says.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has commuted the sentence of Alexis Martin, who was 15 years old when she was convicted of plotting a robbery that resulted in the death of the man who trafficked her.

Martin, now 22 and five years into her life sentence, wrote to Kardashian pleading for help after the reality star helped secure the release of another inmate, Alice Marie Johnson, in 2018.

Kardashian, a fierce advocate for prison reform, drew attention to Martin's case by featuring her in her documentary 'Kim Kardashian: The Justice Project', which aired on Oxygen earlier this month.

Less than two weeks later, Martin's prayers were answered as DeWine announced that she was among the seven inmates for whom he would grant clemency amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kardashian applauded the news on Twitter, writing: 'Alexis Martin is a sex traffic survivor and I was honored to be able to share her story on the Justice Project.

Martin explained her case to Kardashian during a meeting depicted in the Oxygen documentary.

She described how she was arrested at age 15 for aggravated murder for allegedly killing her pimp after suffering from years of sexual abuse beginning when she was nine.