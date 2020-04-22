RSF: Armenia's position on press freedom index unchanged at 61
April 22, 2020 - 17:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia's position in Reporters Without Borders‘ fresh World Press Freedom Index has remained unchanged at 61.
The country had significantly improved the state of press freedom in the previous edition, jumping by 19 notches among 180 countries of the world.
The organization said media diversity has blossomed but the government that emerged from Armenia’s “velvet revolution” in the spring of 2018 has failed to reduce the media’s polarization.
"The editorial policies of the main TV channels coincide with the interests of their owners. Journalistic independence and transparent media ownership are still far from being achieved," the report said.
"There is concern about the volume of judicial proceedings against journalists and about excesses in the fight against fake news. The involvement of the security services in combating disinformation, followed by arrests of social media users, and attempts to legislate without prior discussion with civil society and journalists are alarming. However, investigative journalism is flourishing online and is well placed to play a major role in a national offensive against corruption."
Norway has taken the 1st spot for the fourth year in a row, and is followed by Finland, Denmark and Sweden.
