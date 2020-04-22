Roma "reach agreement" to keep Mkhitaryan till Serie A campaign ends

PanARMENIAN.Net - Roma have reportedly reached an agreement with Arsenal to keep hold of midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan until beyond June 30, allowing him to complete the 2019-20 Serie A season, the Mail Online said.

According to Corriere Dello Sport, the conclusion of the Italian season could run until August but the Armenia international will be on hand for Roma.

Roma are currently fifth in the Serie A standings, three points behind Atalanta in fourth place but have played a game more than their top-four rivals.

Mkhitaryan has netted six goals in 20 games for Roma so far in 2019-20 and news that he remains to bolster their Champions League push is a huge boost.

The Armenia international is also believed to be available to buy permanently for around £20m (€22.7 million) from Arsenal.

Italy are hopeful of resuming the Serie A season in May but an official date is yet to be confirmed.