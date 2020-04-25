Bundesliga could return as early as May 9 after pandemic shutdown
April 25, 2020 - 10:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Germany's Bundesliga could be the first major football league back playing amid the coronavirus pandemic, pending approval from the country's government, CNN reports.
The plan could see games restart as early as May 9, with all matches played behind closed doors.
Germany is viewed as one of the European countries that has handled the Covid-19 outbreak but has still registered more than 153,000 confirmed cases and 5,575 deaths.
"The Bundesliga is ready to resume," Christian Seifert, German Football League (DFL), said on Thursday. "Either on May 9 or at a later date.
"It's not in our hands if we return or when. We have several options ... for us what is decisive is what the politicians will decide. It is not for us to decide when."
German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet with the country's 16 regional leaders on April 30 to discuss whether to extend or relax the restrictions on social distancing that are currently in place across the country until Sunday 3 May.
Top stories
Fonseca has said that he wants to sign on-loan Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan to permanent deals.
Pashinyan said the government should change its perception of and attitude towards sports in general.
Italian reports say says his performance average is higher than that of Bosnia international Edin Džeko.
“An inspiration, an icon, an everlasting winner you have been for so many athletes,” Mkhitaryan said.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Biden pledges to recognize Armenian Genocide if elected Biden's statement comes as Armenians are commemorating the 105th anniversary of the Genocide.
Trudeau joins Armenians to remember Genocide victims The Canadian PM said hatred and violence must never again be met with indifference.
Trump commemorates "Meds Yeghern" of Armenians Trump said the world is now bearing witness to the strength and resiliency of the Armenian people.
Armenia Ambassador attends Genocide Remembrance Mass in Syria The Syrian Parliament adopted a bill recognizing and condemning the Genocide in February.