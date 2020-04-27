Armenia coronavirus infections climb above 1800
April 27, 2020 - 10:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 62 to reach 1808 on Monday, April 27 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
Fresh figures also revealed that 15 more people have recovered from the disease, while one person has died.
18547 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.
Armenia has extended the state of emergency in the country by May 14 and restricted the movement of citizens.
So far, 848 people have recovered, 29 have died from the coronavirus in the country.
Top stories
RSF said media diversity has blossomed but the government has failed to reduce the media’s polarization.
Narek Vanesyan shared a picture of the couple on Facebook and said he met them at a recent inspection.
Interested candidates must have a master’s degree or higher, according to information provided by the Commissioner’s office.
Kocharyan is a leading voice in the fight against psychological, physical, and domestic violence against women and children.
Partner news
Latest news
Karabakh reports fifth recovery from Covid-19 So far, eight cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in Nagorno Karabakh.
U.S. Armenians donate 5m meals to families impacted by Covid-19 The initial goal was to donate 1.5 million meals to honor the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims.
China: All hospitalized Covid-19 patients in Wuhan discharged The city of Wuhan was the first city in the world to go into lockdown due to the novel coronavirus.
Britain's Boris Johnson returning to work after fighting coronavirus Downing Street confirmed the previously waylaid Prime Minister is now "raring to go."