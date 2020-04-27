Armenia coronavirus infections climb above 1800

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 62 to reach 1808 on Monday, April 27 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 15 more people have recovered from the disease, while one person has died.

18547 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

Armenia has extended the state of emergency in the country by May 14 and restricted the movement of citizens.

So far, 848 people have recovered, 29 have died from the coronavirus in the country.