Formula One planning to start season in July
April 27, 2020 - 18:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Formula One's chairman Chase Carey says he plans to start the 2020 season in Austria in July, after the French Grand Prix was called off, CNN reports.
French Grand Prix organisers announced on Monday, April 27 that it was impossible for the race to go ahead as planned on June 28. French President Emmanuel Macron earlier this month expanded the country's ban on major events until at least the middle of July and imposed travel restrictions.
The 2020 season has yet to begin -- the French Grand Prix is the 10th race to have been canceled or postponed in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Carey said in a statement that he was "increasingly confident with the progress of our plans to begin our season this summer" with a view to kicking off in Austria in July -- albeit in all likelihood behind closed doors.
He added: "We’re targeting a start to racing in Europe through July, August and beginning of September, with the first race taking place in Austria on 3-5 July weekend."
"September, October and November, would see us race in Eurasia, Asia and the Americas, finishing the season in the Gulf in December with Bahrain before the traditional finale in Abu Dhabi, having completed between 15-18 races." He said he hoped fans would be part of the events further into the schedule, adding that there were many issues to work out regarding travel to each country.
British Grand Prix organisers announced on Monday that their event remains on course to take place on July 19 -- but that it will be held without spectators.
Top stories
Fonseca has said that he wants to sign on-loan Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan to permanent deals.
Pashinyan said the government should change its perception of and attitude towards sports in general.
Italian reports say says his performance average is higher than that of Bosnia international Edin Džeko.
“An inspiration, an icon, an everlasting winner you have been for so many athletes,” Mkhitaryan said.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Global Covid-19 cases surpass three million Since the beginning of the outbreak, more than 208,000 people have died globally from Covid-19 complications.
Former Defense chief: Karabakh army fulfilled its tasks during April War Mnatsakanyan on Monday participated in special hearings at the Armenian National Assembly.
WHO issues clarification after tweet about Covid-19 "immunity passports" WHO said that those who had contracted the disease had “some level of protection” from reinfection.
Saudi Arabia ends death penalty for minors The death penalty was eliminated for those convicted of crimes committed while they were minors.