Mino Raiola to be contacted soon to discuss Mkhitaryan transfer - report

PanARMENIAN.Net - AS Roma will contact the agent of Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the next few days in an attempt to persuade the player to join on a permanent deal, according to Sky Italy reporter Gianluca Di Marzio, Express reports.

Arsenal's Mkhitaryan, who is spending this season on loan at Roma, is represented by super agent Mino Raiola.

The Armenia international has scored six goals and contributed three assists in an injury-hit campaign in Serie A, where he has made just 13 league appearances. But Roma manager Paulo Fonseca has seen enough to want to sign Mkhitaryan on a permanent deal.

And progress could be made this week after Raiola is contacted about his client.

"What about Mkhitaryan? AS Roma would like to buy Mkhitaryan and to have Mkhitaryan in the future," Di Marzio told Sky Sports.

"At the moment they haven't approached Arsenal to have a price or to try a deal to buy him.

"But the coach Fonseca wants him, the sports director [Gianluca] Petrachi wants him.

"I think in the next [few] days they will talk to Mino Raiola, the agent, and the player because their will to stay in Rome could be important for the deal.

"So Roma will do what they can to get Mkhitaryan and to let Mkhitaryan stay in Roma on a permanent deal."

Portuguese boss Fonseca has stated his desire to keep Mkhitaryan and says the player also wants to stay in Rome.