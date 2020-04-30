South Korea reports no new local transmissions
April 30, 2020 - 10:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - South Korea recorded no new locally transmitted cases of the coronavirus yesterday, for the first time since February 18, CNN reports.
There were four new cases, but all were imported from abroad, according to the South Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
This brings the national total to 10,765 cases and 247 deaths, according to the KCDC.
Those figures don't reflect the number of active cases, but rather the total number of infections since the outbreak began. So far, 9,059 patients have recovered.
