Oxford University's new vaccine trial results expected in June

Oxford University's new vaccine trial results expected in June
April 30, 2020 - 15:53 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The first results from human trials of a coronavirus vaccine being developed by Oxford University should be available by mid-June, CNN cited Oxford professor John Bell as saying on Thursday, April 30.

“This is still a development program. We need still to demonstrate that this vaccine works in human populations,” he told BBC Radio. “But the team … have vaccinated several hundred people now and we hope to get some signal about whether it’s working by the middle of June.”

The Oxford University research team is partnering with UK-based global biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to develop and manufacture this vaccine on a large scale.

“Once we get an approval by the regulators, we don’t want to have to go back to the beginning and work out how we manufacture it at scale. And we also want to make sure that the rest of the world will be ready to make this vaccine at scale,” Professor Bell said.

There are now more than 3.2 million coronavirus cases and almost 228,000 worldwide.

 Top stories
Germany's Merkel goes into self-quarantineGermany's Merkel goes into self-quarantine
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Coronavirus: Czech Republic closing bordersCoronavirus: Czech Republic closing borders
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
"London patient" becomes second person cured of HIV
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
CIA secretly owned encryption firm used by 120 nations – reportCIA secretly owned encryption firm used by 120 nations – report
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Partner news
 Articles
Compassion is key, no matter what

An Italian photojournalist’s journey through the pandemic

 Most popular in the section
Nassim Taleb says Covid-19 pademic is not a "black swan"
Russia coronavirus infections rise by 1,667 in a day
Global condom shortage looms as production remains shut down
Bill Gates is the leading target for coronavirus hoaxes: report
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Samsung working on 250MP camera sensor The report follows a tip that Samsung is working on a large one-inch 150MP Nonacell sensor.
UN warns half the global workforce rist to lose their jobs More than 430 million enterprises in hard-hit sectors such as retail and manufacturing risk “serious disruption”
Russia’s Covid-19 cases surpass 100,000 So far, 11,619 people have recovered and 1,073 have died, the country's crisis center said.
Armenia: Coronavirus cases hit all-time high amid easing of lockdown 134 new infections were announced on Thursday, taking the total number of infections to 2066.