Coronavirus: Russia reports 7933 cases, says 44% show no symptoms

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of coronavirus cases in Russia rose by 7,933 the past 24 hours to reach 114,431, health authorities said in a statement on Friday, May 1, adding that more than 44% of the new cases show no symptoms.

Meanwhile, a total of 13,220 people have recovered, 1,169 people have died, the country's coronavirus center said.

It was noted that 3,534 (44.5%) of the newly found cases were asymptomatic.