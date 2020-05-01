Coronavirus: Russia reports 7933 cases, says 44% show no symptoms
May 1, 2020 - 16:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of coronavirus cases in Russia rose by 7,933 the past 24 hours to reach 114,431, health authorities said in a statement on Friday, May 1, adding that more than 44% of the new cases show no symptoms.
Meanwhile, a total of 13,220 people have recovered, 1,169 people have died, the country's coronavirus center said.
"In Russia, a total of 114,431 cases (+7.4%) coronavirus cases were detected in 85 regions. Over the past day, 1,601 people recovered and were discharged, for the entire period - 13,220 people. At the same time, 96 deaths were confirmed per day. For the entire period 1,169 people died from coronavirus," the center said.
It was noted that 3,534 (44.5%) of the newly found cases were asymptomatic.
Photo. TASS
