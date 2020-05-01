Table for one: Sweden restaurant to serve one diner at a time

May 1, 2020 - 17:53 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Bord For En (Table For One) is a pop-up restaurant in Sweden opening on May 10, and it is going to serve one person per table, just like the restaurant's name suggests, CNN reports.

The cost of a three-course meal at the restaurant is left to the diner's discretion.

Rasmus Persson and Linda Karlsson are the couple responsible for the unique concept. Located in Värmland, roughly 350 kilometers (217 miles) from Stockholm, the restaurant, or the restaurant's single table and chair, more accurately, is situated in a lush meadow.

The promise — and premise — is no interaction with others. This is an individual experience meant to be enjoyed in isolation.

There's no waitstaff and no another guest in site. Throughout its limited run (it will be open through August 1), one person a day will be served so Persson and Karlsson can give their full focus to the guest.

In many international cities, dining alone, whether at the bar or a two-top in the corner, is not only acceptable but also normalized and cherished. Still, not all restaurants have embraced the practice of the solo diner.

