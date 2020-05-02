Russia reports almost 10K new Covid-19 cases in a single day
May 2, 2020 - 13:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia confirmed 9,623 new coronavirus infections Saturday, May 2, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 124,054 and marking a new one-day record increase, The Moscow Times reports.
Russia is now the seventh most-affected country in terms of infections, having surpassed China, Turkey and Iran this week.
Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Thursday confirmed that he has the coronavirus, making him the highest-ranking official in Russia to contract the virus.
In total, 1,222 people have been died from the virus in Russia.
President Vladimir Putin warned Tuesday that Russia had not yet reached the peak of coronavirus infections but said a "phased exit" from the country's lockdown measures could begin in two weeks.
With the number of cases rising by several thousand daily, Putin extended a non-working period across the country until May 11, telling officials to plan for a gradual lifting of quarantines after that.
Top stories
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Partner news
Latest news
170 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Azeri troops have used 60-mm mortars to fire on Armenian positions of the Karabakh frontline.
4th border checkpoint between Armenia and Karabakh re-opens In the wake of the pandemic, Armenia and Artsakh have restricted movement to curb the spread of the virus.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan could stay with Roma through another swap deal Mkhitaryan and his agent Mino Raiola want to stay in Italy, and Roma have thought of two solutions.
Kim Jong-un reappears after weeks of speculation: reports The state news agency KCNA released photographs purportedly showing Kim opening a fertilizer plant.