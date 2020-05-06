Covid-19: Armenia reports record one-day jump with 163 new cases

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 163 to reach 2782 on Wednesday, May 6 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 24 more people have recovered from the disease in the country.

26929 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

Armenia has extended the state of emergency in the country by May 14, but has eased most restrictions.

So far, 1135 people have recovered, 40 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while seven others carrying the virus have died from other causes.