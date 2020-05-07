Mkhitaryan says his time in London is "over" – report
May 7, 2020 - 16:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has told Arsenal he wants to make his loan move to Roma permanent, the Mail Online says citing sources from Italy.
After a successful season in the Italian capital, the 31-year-old is ready to bring and end to the four years he spent with Premier League clubs.
Arsenal are ready to do business, and have placed a £9m (€10.2 million) asking price on Mkhitaryan, according to Corriere dello Sport.
He is reported to have told his employers: "My time in London is over, I hope you manage to find an agreement with Roma because my desire is to remain."
Roma are expected to meet the asking price set by the Premier League club, despite the financial implications of coronavirus.
He is a priority signing for manager Paulo Fonseca, who said last week: 'He is a great man, he is extraordinary. I would like him to remain in Rome.'
Mkhitaryan has spent the season on loan at the Stadio Olimpico after falling down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium under former manager Unai Emery.
The midfielder has struggled with injuries but has impressed when he has played, contributing six goals and three assists in just 13 league starts.
