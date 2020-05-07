Georgia to host international tourists from July 1

PanARMENIAN.Net - Georgia is going to open local tourism services beginning from June 15 and start receiving international tourists from July 1, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said on Thursday, May 7.

“We will create safe corridors on land borders with our neighboring countries and, based on bilateral negotiations, with countries that are of interest to us tourism-wise," Gakkharia said, according to Georgia Today.

"Talks have already begun. Georgia will be one of the first countries to open its borders and tourist infrastructure to receive guests from abroad.”

A total of 615 coronavirus cases have been registered in Georgia, including nine deaths and 275 recoveries.