Ryanair resuming flights to Armenia in July

PanARMENIAN.Net - Ryanair plans to reintroduce 40% of its flights, including those to Armenia, in July, subject to travel restrictions being lifted and safety measures being brought in at airports, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, May 12.

Ryanair said they will operate a daily flight schedule of almost 1,000 flights, restoring 90% of its pre-Covid-19 route network.

According to the company’s website, flights from the Armenian capital of Yerevan to Milan, Rome, Berlin, Paphos and Thessaloniki, as well as those from Gyumri to Athens and Memmingen (Germany) are cautiously being restored beginning from July 4. Almost no flights are scheduled for August and beyond for now.

Since the Covid-19 flight restrictions in mid-March, Ryanair has been operating a skeleton daily schedule of 30 flights between Ireland, the UK and Europe.

From July, Ryanair will restart flying from most of its 80 bases across Europe. There will be fewer daily/weekly frequencies on trunk routes, as the carrier works to restore some services on the widest number of routes, rather than operating high frequency services on a small number.

Ryanair also released a return to flying video, encouraging passengers to observe effective health measures to limit the Covid-19 virus. These include fewer checked bags, check in online, downloading boarding passes to the passenger smartphones, as well as undergoing temperature checks at airport entry and wearing face masks/coverings at all times in the terminal and on board aircraft.

On board its aircraft, queuing for toilets will also be prohibited on board although toilet access will be made available to individual passengers upon request.