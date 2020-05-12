Arsenal "want to sell Mkhitaryan but Roma won’t meet £15m valuation"

PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal remain eager to shift Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan but Roma are unwilling to pay their £15 million (€17m) asking price, The Sun says citing reports.

The Gunners deemed the Armenian as surplus to requirements last summer. This decision was made despite the 31-year-old having appeared in three of their first four matches in the Premier League this season. Roma took Mkhitaryan to Serie A on Italy's Deadline Day, paying around £2.6million to borrow him for the year.

Roma boss Paulo Fonseca is keen on making the deal permanent.

According to Calcio Mercato, however, Fonseca's bosses at Roma are unwilling to pay the £15m asking price.

The coronavirus pandemic has thrown most clubs into financial uncertainty, with Roma no exception.

But with the Gunners allegedly hoping to cobble together a transfer budget of their own, they will be reluctant to go back on their £15m demands.

And having already dropped their original £27m asking price, Arsenal will reportedly be extremely reluctant to go any further.