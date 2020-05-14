Top official says EU needs to reopen borders within bloc

PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Union needs to carefully reopen borders within the bloc, said Margrethe Vestager, the Vice-President of the European Commission.

Vestager said EU countries have to work together, to keep travel safe as Europeans start to cross borders again. She said the European Commission has adopted a package of guidance and recommendations, to coordinate a safe return to travel and tourism this summer.

According to the official, there are four vital areas that the guidance addresses, to enable tourism in a safe way this summer. Borders, travel, health and vouchers.

"First, we need to carefully reopen borders within Europe. So we've adopted guidance for Member States on a gradual, coordinated lifting of restrictions on free movement in Europe," Vestager said.

"Second, people need to be able to travel between European countries. So we're giving guidance on how to gradually reopen transport links – without risking the health of travellers or transport workers.

"Third, travellers and workers need to know that the places that tourists visit are safe. Hotels and restaurants, beaches and other tourist sites need to run in a way that minimises the risk of passing on the coronavirus.

"And finally, we won't get far on our travels if businesses like hotels and airlines have gone out of business. And yet a lot of these businesses are feeling intense strain."

Around 150,000 people have died across Europe and Britain since the virus surfaced in northern Italy in February,.