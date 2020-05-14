Israelis could be the first to travel to Georgia
May 14, 2020 - 14:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Israel may be the first country whose residents will arrive in Georgia as tourists after flight bans are lifted, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia told a government meeting on Thursday, May 14․
Gakharia said Georgia is negotiating with other countries, including the Czech Republic, Poland, the Baltic states, Austria and Georgia’s neighboring states.
"It is important to observe safety rules…We have to get back to normal life soon but I would like to emphasize that we need to draw conclusions from this crisis and turn this crisis into an opportunity for our country, not only in tourism but also in agriculture,” said Gakharia.
About 20 air companies want to resume flights to Georgia, said Georgian Economy Minister Natia Turnava, adding that the dates and destinations will be identified soon.
So far, 652 coronavirus cases have been reported in Georgia, including 383 recoveries and 12 deaths.
Top stories
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Partner news
Latest news
ANCA-WR announces 2020 Virtual Gala Banquet The Armenian National Committee of America said the Virtual Gala Banquet is set for October 4.
Armenia notifies OSCE of Azerbaijan’s large-scale drills The Armenian side said the Azerbaijani drills "aggravate the security environment in the region."
Armenia, Wizz Air mull resuming flights in June Commandant Tigran Avinyan said Wizz Air flights will most probably resume in mid-June.
Indians stranded in Armenia will be flown back home The carrier will operate several flights from a number of countries, including Canada, Australia, Germany․