Israelis could be the first to travel to Georgia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Israel may be the first country whose residents will arrive in Georgia as tourists after flight bans are lifted, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia told a government meeting on Thursday, May 14․

Gakharia said Georgia is negotiating with other countries, including the Czech Republic, Poland, the Baltic states, Austria and Georgia’s neighboring states.

"It is important to observe safety rules…We have to get back to normal life soon but I would like to emphasize that we need to draw conclusions from this crisis and turn this crisis into an opportunity for our country, not only in tourism but also in agriculture,” said Gakharia.

About 20 air companies want to resume flights to Georgia, said Georgian Economy Minister Natia Turnava, adding that the dates and destinations will be identified soon.

So far, 652 coronavirus cases have been reported in Georgia, including 383 recoveries and 12 deaths.