Slovenia declares end of epidemic at home
May 15, 2020 - 18:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Slovenia has become the first European country to proclaim an end to the coronavirus epidemic at home, Al Jazeera reports.
The European Union state's government said on Friday, May 15 that the Covid-19 spread is under control and there is no longer a need for extraordinary health measures.
"Today Slovenia has the best epidemic situation in Europe, which enables us to call off the general epidemic," Prime Minister Janez Jansa said, two months after the epidemic was declared.
The government says EU residents are free to cross into Slovenia from Austria, Italy and Hungary at predetermined checkpoints, while most non-EU nationals will have to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine.
The first coronavirus case in Slovenia was recorded on March 4 in a returnee from neighbouring Italy. The nationwide epidemic was proclaimed on March 12.
There are 1,467 confirmed cases and 103 deaths in Slovenia.
