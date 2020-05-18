Trump notes "strong" decline in coronavirus cases in U.S.

PanARMENIAN.Net - U.S. President Donald Trump has noted a significant decrease in the number of new coronavirus cases across the country in recent days.

"The number of Coronavirus cases is strongly trending downward throughout the United States, with few exceptions. Very good news, indeed!" Trump said on Twitter.

As of May 18, more than 1,480,000 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the United States. The number of fatalities stands at 89,564, while around 90,000 patients have recovered.

The United States leads the world in the number of reported Covid-19 deaths and confirmed cases. There are more than 4.7 million COVID-19 cases worldwide and over 315,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins data.