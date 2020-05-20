Brazil reports record daily death toll of 1,179
May 20, 2020 - 12:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Brazil's daily death toll from the new coronavirus reached a record 1,179 on Tuesday, May 19, Al Jazeera reports.
The highest daily toll before that had been on May 12 when 881 people died. The pandemic has killed at least 17,971 people in Brazil, according to the Health Ministry.
President Jair Bolsonaro has been widely criticised for his handling of the outbreak, and has been a vocal opponent to coronavirus lockdowns that he sees as too damaging to the economy.
With 271,885 infections, Brazil has the third-highest number of cases in the world after the US and Russia.
Top stories
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Partner news
Latest news
Karabakh unveils homegrown kamikaze drones The drones will go into mass production in the coming months to help build up Karabakh’s military.
Armenia reports more Covid-19 recoveries than infections The number of confirmed cases climbed by 230 on Wednesday, while that of recoveries grew by 255.
Armenia reports 230 coronavirus cases, 255 recoveries 44071 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.
Karabakh Covid-19 infections reach 29 The new patient had been exposed to family members carrying the virus and was long self-isolated.