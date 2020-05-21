Georgia lifting state of emergency, curfew

PanARMENIAN.Net - Georgia will not be extending the state of emergency and nationwide curfew in the country beyond May 22, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said on Thursday, May 21.

"We have 8 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Georgia, 224 active cases in total," the PM was quoted as saying by Georgia Today.

"Of course, we all understand that after the global pandemic challenges are going to get even more difficult, but at the same time we all understand that it is our duty to return our country to normal life slowly, rationally, and very carefully,” Gakharia told a Cabinet meeting.

The state of emergency in the country will end in the morning of May 23.