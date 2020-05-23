China reports no new symptomatic Covid-19 cases for first time ever
May 23, 2020 - 13:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - China reported no new symptomatic coronavirus cases on Saturday, March 23 for the first time since the beginning of the outbreak in December, 2019, CNN reports.
There were 28 new asymptomatic cases, which are counted separately, the National Health Commission (NHC) said.
With no new deaths reported, China's death toll stands at 4,634.
Of the 82,971 patients who have been confirmed with coronavirus since the outbreak began, 78,258 have since recovered and been discharged from hospital, the NHC said.
