Russia's Covid-19 cases surpass 350,000

May 25, 2020 - 13:13 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Coronavirus infections in Russia climbed to 353,427, with 8,946 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, the country's coronavirus crisis response centre said.

Health authorities said the number of fatalities rose by 92 overnight, taking the overall nationwide death toll from the virus to 3,633.

More than 5.4 million cases of Covid-19 have been reported worldwide, as well as at least 345,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Photo. TASS
